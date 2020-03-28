Southampton announces first coronavirus cases

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Southampton residents have tested positive for COVID-19, town officials learned Friday night.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, the two individuals are in isolation and close contacts are quarantined. Their identities were not released.

“These are the first documented cases in our community,” Gerri Swanson, Southampton Public Health Director, said. “This brings home the need for every citizen in the community to be vigilant with social distancing and handwashing.”

Town officials are working closely, to ensure we are doing everything we can to make Southampton a safe community. It will take each community member, working together, to bring this pandemic under control. Southampton Fire Department

Click here for more information on the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts.