Southampton asking residents to limit their water use

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s forecasted to be hot this week and with this recent dry spell, there are some water restrictions in Southampton.

The Southampton Board of Water Commissioners is asking that customers voluntarily limit their water use.

This is to help keep water levels from dropping to a dangerous place.

Residents are being asked to voluntarily limit their non-essential water use. This includes watering the lawn and washing your car from 9 a.m. in the morning until 5 p.m. in the evening, every day.

The board hopes residents follow these voluntary restrictions. However, if they don’t see a change, they will consider implementing mandatory water restrictions.