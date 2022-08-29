SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Council on Aging received funding that will be used to expand services for local seniors.

Senator John Velis made the announcement that $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding has been given to the Southampton Council on Aging. Senator Velis had been pushing for some funding to go toward the Southampton Council on Aging so it can expand needed services.

Joan Linnehan, the director of the Council on Aging, told 22News this funding is appreciated by not only the council, but the senior community it serves.

“We’re looking forward to this extra money because I know we’re going to do some real creative programming and expand our center’s needs,” Linnehan said. “We have a lot of needs so we’ll be working with our Select Board and Council on Aging Board and making sure the money is spent well.”

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by the federal government in March of 2021. It’s purpose is to provide financial relief to individuals and organizations like these, who were impacted by the pandemic.

This $50,000 funding was included in the state’s ARPA legislation that was passed by Governor Baker in December of 2021.