SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – County Road in Southampton is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole late Wednesday night, temporarily knocking out power to a majority of the town.

As of Thursday morning, County Road remained closed from East Street in Southampton to Pomeroy Street just over the town line in Easthampton. To get around the closure, Southampton Police are telling people to detour down Cook Road, but they are reminding drivers of the 30 MPH speed limit on Cook Road, and warning about possible water in the road near the Holyoke line.

At one point Wednesday night, more than 70% of Southampton was without power. By 6:30 Thursday morning, that outage was reduced to less than 1% of the town.

There is no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the crash. Our 22News crew could see police dogs searching the area around the crash site.