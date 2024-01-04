SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Massachusetts began prohibiting textiles from being thrown away, the Town of Southampton has collected more than 22,000 pounds.

In November 2022, Massachusetts banned items such as clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products from trash disposal at landfills and incinerators to help put them into the hands of those in need and recycle their fibers into other products.

A chart provided by the Town of Southampton indicated that the weight of textiles collected rose slightly in 2022 and had a dramatic increase for 2023 with 22,210 pounds.

Town of Southampton

According to the Town, for every pound of textiles collected, $0.05 is deposited into the Transfer Station Enterprise Fund as recycling revenue to help defray the costs Transfer Station users pay in fees.

Southampton residents can drop off textiles in a dedicated bin at the Transfer Station or the police station also has a bin for textiles in the parking lot. To dispose of a mattress, the Transfer Station charges $20.