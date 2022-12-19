SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department had a total of 73 calls in November.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, they had 18 fire calls, which included:

  • Smoke alarms
  • Dryer malfunction
  • Smoke investigation
  • Pellet stove malfunction
  • Structure fire
  • Fire investigation
  • Carbon monoxide alarm

Then, the department received 55 medical calls, such as:

  • Transports
  • Patient refusals
  • Motor vehicle accident
  • Fire scene standby

Overall, the Southampton Fire Department received 739 calls in 2022, beating 713 in 2021.