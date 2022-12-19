SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department had a total of 73 calls in November.
According to the Southampton Fire Department, they had 18 fire calls, which included:
- Smoke alarms
- Dryer malfunction
- Smoke investigation
- Pellet stove malfunction
- Structure fire
- Fire investigation
- Carbon monoxide alarm
Then, the department received 55 medical calls, such as:
- Transports
- Patient refusals
- Motor vehicle accident
- Fire scene standby
Overall, the Southampton Fire Department received 739 calls in 2022, beating 713 in 2021.