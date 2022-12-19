SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department had a total of 73 calls in November.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, they had 18 fire calls, which included:

Smoke alarms

Dryer malfunction

Smoke investigation

Pellet stove malfunction

Structure fire

Fire investigation

Carbon monoxide alarm

Then, the department received 55 medical calls, such as:

Transports

Patient refusals

Motor vehicle accident

Fire scene standby

Overall, the Southampton Fire Department received 739 calls in 2022, beating 713 in 2021.