Southampton firefighters rescue horse that had seizure

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were able to rescue a horse that was not feeling well on Wednesday.

The Southampton Fire Department in a Facebook post said crews were called to a farm in town after the horse, Bella, had a seizure. They were able to help Bella out of the barn she was in and she recovered shortly after.

Bella had a snack and even galloped around for some time, according the to the fire department.

“A special thank you to one of our own firefighters, Erik Loiko and his wife, Adria, owners of Grindstone Mountain Farm, for their help with this rescue!” the fire department said on Facebook.