SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposal to turn a former motorcycle dealership in Southampton into a processing facility for legal immigrants will not move forward in the immediate future.

Earlier this week, Southampton Town Administrator Ed Gibson announced that state officials were considering turning the former Harley Davidson dealership on College Highway into a temporary processing facility for legal immigrants, as well as pregnant women, and those left without a home due to natural disasters. The idea would be to have those served stay at the processing center for no more than a week’s time, before being placed in more permanent housing.

On Thursday afternoon, however, Gibson released a statement saying that state officials have put the plans on “indefinite pause” after determining the costs associated with the project would be too costly.

State officials are struggling to keep up with the demands on the Massachusetts’ shelter system, due to rising housing costs, lack of existing affordable housing, and an influx of new arrivals to the state. Massachusetts is a “Right to Shelter” state, meaning the state is required by law to provide housing to eligible families who seek it.