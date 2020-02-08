Southampton: Pick up after your dog poops

Hampshire County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Southampton is making a plea to dog owners, clean up after them.

Dogs produce on average of nearly a pound of waste every day and it is not biodegradable. It also doesn’t act as fertilizer, it does the opposite.

Southampton’s athletic fields and parks are equipped with complimentary pet waste bags, and they hope you are using them.

Beyond being unpleasant to smell or step in, pet waste poses environmental health risks as it is broken down and washed into the watershed untreated.

Dog wastes can spread bacteria, Salmonella, and even parasites.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories