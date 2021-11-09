Southampton Police detonate grenade found inside home

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton Police were made aware of a potentially dangerous military grenade found in a residence by manager of an estate Monday evening.

According to a news release by the Southampton Police department, authorities were unable to determine if the device had the capability to explode. To determine this, local police called the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit to examine the device.

The specialized unit was unable to determine if the device was inert or capable of detonation; this lead to the decision to detonate the device in a controlled explosion.

Southampton residents were alerted about the explosion at 7:15 p.m., 30 minutes before the explosion in the area of Strong Road, East Street, Moosebrook Road and Route 10. Southampton Police said the public was not in any danger from the device.