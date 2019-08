SOUTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A parakeet is lost and needs help finding its owner!

The Southampton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a parakeet that was found on Crooked Ledge Road.

Can someone please “bail” us out. We need help in locating the owner of this “jailbird”! It was found on Crooked Ledge Road. Please call dispatch at 413-527-1120 if you are or know the owner. Posted by Southampton Police Department-Massachusetts on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Police say to call dispatch at 413-527-1120 if you are or know the owner.