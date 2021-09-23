Southampton Police seek identity of person who abandoned kittens on Route 10

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for information that would lead them to the person who abandoned two kittens near Route 10 in Southampton Thursday night.

The Southampton Police Department said the two kittens were left in a crate with no food or water next to a mailbox cluster on Hillside Meadow Drive. They believe this happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.







Photos: Southampton Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the kittens or has any information that could help identify the person responsible is asked to call the department at (413) 527-1120.