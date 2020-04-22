1  of  2
Southampton reports second COVID-19 related death

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Southampton reported its second COVID-19 related death Wednesday afternoon.

Town Administrator Edward Gibson was informed by Public Health Officials that the resident who passed away due to the virus is a 70-year-old man.

“I am saddened to announce Southampton’s second COVID-19 related death of a resident. All of our prayers go out to his family and friends,” said Gibson.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released updated COVID-19 numbers last Wednesday afternoon and Southampton has 19 confirmed positive cases of the virus.

