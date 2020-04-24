Southampton reports third COVID-19 related death

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Southampton reported their third COVID-19 related death Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Southampton Town Administrator, Edward Gibson was informed by public health officials that a 68-year-old man has died of COVID-19 in Southampton making it the third COVID-19 related death in the town.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported that Southampton now has 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in town. There are now a total of 2,360 COVID-19 related deaths in Massachusetts.

“I am saddened to announce the third COVID-19 related death of a Southampton resident. Our Select Board members’ thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Gibson said.

Southampton reported their second COVID-19 related death Wednesday afternoon.