SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Southampton will be voting on a budget override, and one race on Tuesday.

Voters are being asked to approve an increase in real estate and property taxes, to ensure that the town can provide 24/7 ambulance and emergency services.

The supplemental budget request of just under $333,000 passed unanimously at the annual town meeting last Tuesday but it must also be a ballot question.

The only contested race on this year’s ballot in Southampton is for park commissioner.