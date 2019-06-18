Southampton residents vote on East St Bridge replacement, repairs to Norris Elementary

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton Residents are voting on several proposed town projects Tuesday.

Voters are turning out at the Senior Center Tuesday deciding on some pretty important.

Residents are voting on replacing the East Street Bridge, purchasing a new plow truck and making repairs to Norris Elementary School.

The funding for the projects would be through separate Proposition 2½ debt-exclusion override questions.

The debt-exclusion would put a temporary tax burden on taxpayers until the cost of funding a project is paid down. Southampton Town Administrator said all the repairs are necessary, especially those at the school.

“Replacing the sinks and adding hot water to the science classrooms which are required by code that’s $9,000,” said Southampton Town Administrator, Edward Gibson. “$48,000 to replace the exterior doors which are now rotten and need to be replaced for security and energy efficiency uses.”

The total cost of replacing the East Street Bridge will be $2.6 million. The debt exclusion would go toward funding engineering and design plans, along with the demolition of the East Street bridge and re-building a new one.

Voting goes until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.