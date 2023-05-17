SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Southampton have approved a real estate and personal property tax increase in order to fund public safety upgrades.

Town Clerk Lucille Dalton told 22News the override vote passed Tuesday, with 441 people voting in favor and 352 people voting no.

The override is a request for more than $332,000 to pay for up to two full-time paramedics, a full-time police officer, a part-time administrative assistant for the police and fire departments, ambulance equipment, maintenance on fire trucks and ambulances, and funds for an outside assessment of fire/EMS capabilities and future needs.

The only other contested race on the ballot in Southampton Tuesday was a three-way contest for two seats on the Parks Commission. Results for that race were not available as of late Tuesday night.