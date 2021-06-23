Southampton voters rejected 2 out of 3 override questions

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Town elections were held in Southampton on Tuesday, where voters rejected two out of three override questions.

Question 1 was a proposition 2 1/2 override, which would have raised taxes to fund school and town expenditures. It failed by a vote of 800 to 479.

Question 2 would have gone to fund a new dump truck. That also failed, but by a smaller margin of 677 to 592.

Question 3 is the only one of the three to pass, albeit by a narrow margin. That question would raise money for a bicycle and pedestrian greenway, and passed by a vote of 650 to 618.

Other town offices were on the ballot, including a race for Select Board. Jon Lumbra and Joy Areti Piper were elected to three-year terms, while Francine Tischman was elected to a two-year term.

Other town officeholders elected in Tuesday’s vote are as follows: