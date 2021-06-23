Southampton voters rejected 2 out of 3 override questions

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Town elections were held in Southampton on Tuesday, where voters rejected two out of three override questions.

Question 1 was a proposition 2 1/2 override, which would have raised taxes to fund school and town expenditures. It failed by a vote of 800 to 479.

Question 2 would have gone to fund a new dump truck. That also failed, but by a smaller margin of 677 to 592.

Question 3 is the only one of the three to pass, albeit by a narrow margin. That question would raise money for a bicycle and pedestrian greenway, and passed by a vote of 650 to 618.

Other town offices were on the ballot, including a race for Select Board. Jon Lumbra and Joy Areti Piper were elected to three-year terms, while Francine Tischman was elected to a two-year term.

Other town officeholders elected in Tuesday’s vote are as follows:

  • Town Moderator-Robert Floyd
  • Town Clerk-Lucille Dalton
  • Almoner-Lucinda Palmer
  • Assessor-David Arnold
  • Board of Health 1 year- Leah Nero Carrasquillo
  • Board of Health 3 year-Kathryn Savarese
  • Cemetery Commissioner-Robert Floyd
  • Constables-Jared Hamel and George Symborski
  • Finance Committee 1 yr-Donna Whiteley
  • Finance Committee 3 year- Kenneth Cole Sr and Vicki Leigh Moro
  • Housing Authority 1 year -Janet Cain
  • Housing Authority 5 year-Sierra Simmons
  • Park Commission 2 year Paula Maak
  • Personel, Policy and Procedure Board-Derek Geser
  • HRHS School Comm 2 yr-Geri Jennings
  • HRHS School Comm 3 yr-Kim Schott
  • Norris School Comm – 2 yr-Austin C Rogers
  • Norris School Comm -3 year- Julianne Oberle Tauscher
  • Tree Warden- Ron Laurin
  • Water Commissioner-Timothy Gaudet

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today