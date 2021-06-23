Southampton voters rejected 2 out of 3 override questions

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Town elections were held in Southampton on Tuesday, where voters rejected two out of three override questions.
Question 1 was a proposition 2 1/2 override, which would have raised taxes to fund school and town expenditures. It failed by a vote of 800 to 479.
Question 2 would have gone to fund a new dump truck. That also failed, but by a smaller margin of 677 to 592.
Question 3 is the only one of the three to pass, albeit by a narrow margin. That question would raise money for a bicycle and pedestrian greenway, and passed by a vote of 650 to 618.
Other town offices were on the ballot, including a race for Select Board. Jon Lumbra and Joy Areti Piper were elected to three-year terms, while Francine Tischman was elected to a two-year term.
Other town officeholders elected in Tuesday’s vote are as follows:
- Town Moderator-Robert Floyd
- Town Clerk-Lucille Dalton
- Almoner-Lucinda Palmer
- Assessor-David Arnold
- Board of Health 1 year- Leah Nero Carrasquillo
- Board of Health 3 year-Kathryn Savarese
- Cemetery Commissioner-Robert Floyd
- Constables-Jared Hamel and George Symborski
- Finance Committee 1 yr-Donna Whiteley
- Finance Committee 3 year- Kenneth Cole Sr and Vicki Leigh Moro
- Housing Authority 1 year -Janet Cain
- Housing Authority 5 year-Sierra Simmons
- Park Commission 2 year Paula Maak
- Personel, Policy and Procedure Board-Derek Geser
- HRHS School Comm 2 yr-Geri Jennings
- HRHS School Comm 3 yr-Kim Schott
- Norris School Comm – 2 yr-Austin C Rogers
- Norris School Comm -3 year- Julianne Oberle Tauscher
- Tree Warden- Ron Laurin
- Water Commissioner-Timothy Gaudet