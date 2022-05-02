SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Southampton is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Meghan Judd of Southampton has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s ““Fabulous Fortune” instant ticket game on April 4. Meghan chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Meghan plans to use some of her winnings toward the purchase of a home. She bought her ticket at Cumberland Farms located at 130 College Highway in Southampton. The retailer will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Fabulous Fortune” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.