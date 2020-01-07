Southwick residents warned after two foxes tested positive for rabies

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick residents are being warned Monday night after two foxes tested positive for rabies.

While many may find this alarming, there are steps you can take to protect you and your loved ones from the deadly virus. Those two foxes were found and put down by Southwick Police, but residents should still be on high alert in order to prevent becoming infected with this deadly virus.

Rabies is a very serious viral disease that affects the brain and spinal cord of animals and humans. The virus is transmitted from salvia from the infected animal most commonly through a bite.

In two months, two rabid foxes were found in Southwick. Although alarming, some residents aren’t surprised.

Ron Hall from Southwick said, “I’m not surprised with the wildlife that we have around here that there are animals that are rabid.”

Although there is no cure for rabies, there are ways to protect your family and pets from the virus.

“The best way to prevent rabies is obviously to vaccinate your domestic animals,” said Hannah Orenstein, animal control supervisor at TJO. “Even if you have an animal that stays strictly indoors like a cat, accidents happen sometimes wildlife even gets in your home in the case of bats so always make sure your animals are vaccinated.”

If you or your pet is bitten by a suspected rabid animal, seek rabies post-exposure treatment right away. This can be done in the emergency room or through your primary care doctor.

If you suspect an animal is rabid don’t approach it. Call your local police department right away.