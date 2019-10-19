Southwick-Tolland-Granville schools alert parents of whooping cough cases

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick-Tolland-Granville School District has reported confirmed cases of whooping cough.

Now, whooping cough, known medically as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection.

It causes a severe cough lasting for weeks or months and can be dangerous for those with weak immune systems. The school district says to keep your child home if they have a cough.

Visit a doctor if symptoms persist.

If your child has a cough and lives with a pregnant woman, a baby less than one-year-old or anyone with a weakened immune system visit a doctor immediately.