Southwick-Tolland-Granville schools alert parents of whooping cough cases

Hampshire County

by: Duncan MacLean

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick-Tolland-Granville School District has reported confirmed cases of whooping cough.  

Now, whooping cough, known medically as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection.  

It causes a severe cough lasting for weeks or months and can be dangerous for those with weak immune systems. The school district says to keep your child home if they have a cough.  

Visit a doctor if symptoms persist. 

If your child has a cough and lives with a pregnant woman, a baby less than one-year-old or anyone with a weakened immune system visit a doctor immediately. 

