AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Chapter of the Stonecutters Widows Sons is hosting a spaghetti dinner to help benefit Hospice of the Fisher Home on Saturday.

All of the proceeds from the spaghetti dinner will go to Hospice of the Fisher Home, according to a news release sent to 22News from Hospice of the Fisher Home.

There will be dinner and desserts that will be served by Hospice of the Fisher Home staff and volunteers. Live music will be at the event by a local event, as well as door prizes and raffles, and a cash bar.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To make a reservation, go to their website.

Hospice of the Fisher Home is a nonprofit hospice program that serves western Massachusetts and offers at-home community care for patients who want to remain in their homes, as well as around-the-clock residential care at the Hospice of the Fisher Home residence in Amherst.

Widows Sons Stonecutters Chapter of Massachusetts is a nonprofit riding organization whose members are Freemasons and supports a variety of charities.