HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley voters will be going to the polls Thursday, to decide on whether to approve property tax increases for multiple projects in town.

There are six Proposition 2 1/2 override questions on the ballot. The proposals range from raising money for a new generator in the public safety complex to buying a new school bus.



All voting will take place at Hopkins Academy, located at 131 Russell Street. Polls are open from Noon to 8:00 P.M.

Click here for a breakdown of the debt exclusion proposals.