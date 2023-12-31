NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Northampton is hosting its 39th annual ‘First Night’ celebration for New Year’s Eve. 22News was there in the early evening on Sunday night and has a closer look at this nearly four-decade-long tradition.

Northampton has become the epicenter of western Massachusetts every single December 31st since 1984, and from noon all the way until the clock strikes midnight the city celebrates its annual First Night.

It’s an attraction that brings out thousands looking to bring in the new year with a fun crowd and lively activities.

“Just seeing everyone and in this season,” expressed Caden from Easthampton.

“Yeah just like having everybody out here, it’s just packed like always throughout the night,” added Chase, also from Easthampton.

As people look forward to 2024, the last 365 days were being remembered and commemorated.

Some with not so good reviews for the past year, “Really mid.”

Some, like Kingston had a little better assessment, “Favorite year, like favorite year last time.”

“It was a great year last year and it’s gonna be another great year this year,” said Michael Burns of Florence.

The festivities in downtown Northampton continue throughout the evening after the fireworks display over Thornes Marketplace. There is a little bit for everyone including live music, face painting, and even a group of dancers performing the traditional Jewish Hora.

It’s a fun way to bring in the new year, all of which will be capped off with the iconic ‘raising of the ball’ at Hotel Northampton at midnight and everybody saying, “Happy New Year!”