SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – This Friday the 13th brought spook and terror to South Hadley!

Lines formed for McCray’s ‘Fear on the Farm’ haunted hayride and houses this Friday evening. In it’s 33rd year, the general manager, Briget Reilly told us that about 50 percent of the scenes and attractions are new this year.

It also features nearly six digital projections and 60 actors scaring you on the trail. They tell us that since last weekend, there has been a steady turnout, but Friday the 13th brings out many more thrill seekers.

“We’re hoping tonight, Friday the 13th is a big boom for people because people like to see Friday the 13th in October, it’s a unique night for people and people come out and celebrate,” said Reilly.

The last day to attend McCray’s ‘Fear on the Farm’ is October 29th.

