SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past three years, a South Hadley couple has turned their yard into a spooky spectacle- all for a noble cause!

People all over the Pioneer Valley are making the most out of the Halloween spirit, displaying creative and eerie scenes that provide locals with a sight they won’t forget. On Dartmouth Street in South Hadley, married couple Jesse and Rebecca Conway have joined in on the tradition with a charitable twist.

The Conway’s are not only providing scares, but also raising awareness as well. Their “Skeletons for St. Jude” project goes beyond creating chills and thrills; it’s also about raising awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This project is part of a nationwide effort by haunters to raise over $100,000 for the hospital during the 2023 Halloween and Holiday seasons, with an ultimate goal of reaching half a million dollars in four years.

As of October 20th, there has already been over $120,000 raised nationwide.

Jesse Conway explained to 22News how important this project is to them. Each year, they expand their Halloween display, making it more elaborate, thrilling, and, most importantly, impactful. Their dedication has united the community, bringing their neighborhood to life during the season. It’s not just adults who love the excitement; children eagerly await the expansion of the display every year.

The Conway’s mission is driven by the belief that no family should ever face a bill for their child’s treatment, travel, housing, or food during a medical crisis. Their love for Halloween and their passion for helping sick children have merged into a harmonious display of frightening fun.

If you want to learn more about “Skeletons for St. Jude” and their efforts, visit their website.

This year, the South Hadley couple have set a personal fundraising goal of $1,000 for St. Jude. Their fundraising page can be found here.