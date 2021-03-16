Spring break during a pandemic, is it a good idea?

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 04: People enjoy themselves on the beach on March 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. College students have begun to arrive in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual. City officials are anticipating a large spring break crowd as the coronavirus pandemic continues. They are advising people to wear masks if they cannot social distance. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WWLP) – Many colleges and universities have altered spring break plans due to COVID-19.

According to the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, 60 percent of schools have canceled their spring break but some students are still traveling.

It was around this time last year when many college students had their spring break plans cancelled due to COVID-19. Now students and states are trying to make up for lost time.

Florida and Texas significantly easing restrictions just as spring breakers plan to arrive. Police in South Florida are seeing bigger mask-less crowds, as well as an uptick in crime from a year ago.

In western Massachusetts, schools such as Springfield College and UMass will not have a spring break. Students said even if they did, they would’ve still stayed put.

“It’s not the best idea to be going home or going on vacation then go back to school because there’s some people who are actually following the guidelines and wearing masks,” said Ben Brown, a UMass first year student. “It’s better if anyone follows the rules and stays on campus.”

In place of spring break at UMass, the university is holding two well-being Wednesdays. On those days, there will be no classes and instead, programming and activities surrounding well-being for students and faculty.

Although he wasn’t planning on going anywhere for spring break one student wishes he still had the time off.

“We have the wellness Wednesday’s which is a nice break but I feel like most students are using those days to catch up on work anyway,” said the student.

The first well-being Wednesday was held in February.

The second will be held April 14.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and doctors in western Massachusetts have all advised college students to stay home for spring break.