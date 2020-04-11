Springfield boy killed in Northampton car crash

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield boy has died in an overnight single-car crash in Northampton.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, around 10:36 p.m., state police, along with the Northampton Fire Department were called to Route 91 southbound where they discovered a 2007 Toyota Camry driven off the road and into an embankment. Officers said the driver passed away in the area of the crash.

State police said an investigation shows the car was traveling on Route 91 southbound when it drove off the roadway, went through the guardrail, and down an embankment. No other cars were involved in the crash and the juvenile was alone in the car.

Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and additional departments are still investigating the cause of the crash.