HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was killed after the car he was driving hit a tree in Hadley Thursday morning.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, shortly before 2 a.m. a Hadley officer saw a vehicle make a wide turn onto Mill Valley Road from Route 9, briefly leaving the roadway and driving over grass. The officer also saw the driver fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Mill Valley Road and South Maple Street.

In an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, approximately 1/4 mile behind the suspect, the vehicle accelerated out of the officer’s view. About a half-mile later, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree on Mill Valley Road.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old from Springfield and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Hadley Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.