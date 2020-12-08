Springfield man arrested after crashing car into home in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized a knife and a loaded firearm after a Springfield man allegedly crashed his car into a home on Bates Street in Northampton Monday afternoon.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, around 3:09 p.m. officers were called to Bates Street for a report of a car that struck a house. When officers arrived they located the car in the road with heavy front end damage and the driver indicating that he failed to negotiate the intersection at Day Avenue.

According to Kasper, the suspect accelerated from the stop sign, jumped the curb, struck a house, and then backed up into the road.

Officers determined that the license plate belonged to another vehicle and had been attached to the car involved in the crash. The car was not registered or insured and needed to be towed.

Police say it’s unclear if the crash was due to a driver error or a mechanical malfunction with the car.

Officers located a dirk knife in the vehicle and seized a loaded firearm that had been tucked into the suspect’s pants.

The 26-year old man from Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license, 2nd Offense

Possession of ammunition without an FID card – Subsequent offense

Possession of a firearm in a felony

Carrying a dangerous weapon (dirk knife)

Improper storage of a firearm

Violation of an abuse prevention order number plate

Violation to conceal ID

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

The man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.