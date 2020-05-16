Springfield man arrested after officers notice car swerving on I-91 in Northampton; drugs seized

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a man Wednesday night after recovering drugs from a traffic stop in Northampton.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, 32-year-old Peter Garrett of Springfield was arrested after officers noticed a black Chevrolet Cruz swerving between lanes on I-91 southbound near Exit 18 around 6:10 p.m.

State police say officers pulled over the car and saw the back passenger duck below the seat out of view. As officers approached the car, they saw the rear passenger later identified as Garrett still leaning over with one hand position near a black backpack placed by his feet.

Garrett was asked to step out of the car and sit inside the back of a police car while officers searched the vehicle. State police say officers recovered a white rock believed to be crack cocaine, 100 wax baggies of suspected heroin, and a total of $2,490 that was taken from both the black backpack and Garrett’s clothing.

He was taken to the Northampton Barracks, booked and received a bail for $50,000. Garrett was then taken to the Hampshire County Jail where he was held until his arraignment in Northampton Court on Thursday. Garrett was charged with drug trafficking a Class B substance and possession of a Class A drug.