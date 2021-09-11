Springfield man arrested in Amherst, illegal possession of a firearm

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Amherst Police were called to Nutting Avenue early Saturday morning following reports of a firearm and what were thought to be gunshots.

According to police, officers arrived to the location and saw college-aged individuals fleeing. A physical description and clothing description led officers to Carlos Vazques, who was in a motor vehicle, driving away from the area.

Vazquez was found with a 9mm handgun in his possession. Officers were able to obtain the firearm. Vazquez was not licensed to carry the firearm.

Carlos Vazques, 21, Springfield is charged with the following:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Firearm, Carry without a License

Firearm, Possess Large Capacity

Ammunition without FID Card

Vazques is awaiting arraignment at the Hampshire County House of Correction. The incident is still being investigated. No injuries were reported and the firearm is believed to not have been discharged.