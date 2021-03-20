Springfield man arrested in Hadley for illegal possession of firearm

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police pulled over a driver for speeding, but ended up arresting the driver for the illegal possession of a firearm.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday officers pulled over a driver for going 58 mph in a 30 mph speed zone. While approaching the vehicle, the officers smelled marijuana and saw two empty handgun holsters in plain view.

During a conversation outside of the vehicle, the driver told the officers that there was a handgun under his seat and he did not have a license to carry it. The firearm was identified as a FN Five-Seven, there was also ammunition for the firearm in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the officers also found individually wrapped bags of marijuana, a cash, and other items that indicate the selling of narcotics.

The 24-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with the following:

Speeding

OUI – Drugs

Open Container of Marijuana

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (firearm)

Possession of Ammunition without FID

Large Capacity Magazine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

According to police, the individual is being held in lieu of $5000 bail.