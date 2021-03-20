Springfield man arrested in Hadley for illegal possession of firearm

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police pulled over a driver for speeding, but ended up arresting the driver for the illegal possession of a firearm.
Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday officers pulled over a driver for going 58 mph in a 30 mph speed zone. While approaching the vehicle, the officers smelled marijuana and saw two empty handgun holsters in plain view.
During a conversation outside of the vehicle, the driver told the officers that there was a handgun under his seat and he did not have a license to carry it. The firearm was identified as a FN Five-Seven, there was also ammunition for the firearm in the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, the officers also found individually wrapped bags of marijuana, a cash, and other items that indicate the selling of narcotics.
The 24-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with the following:
- Speeding
- OUI – Drugs
- Open Container of Marijuana
- Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (firearm)
- Possession of Ammunition without FID
- Large Capacity Magazine
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
According to police, the individual is being held in lieu of $5000 bail.