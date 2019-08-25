Springfield man rescued from CT River in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was rescued from the Connecticut River in South Hadley Saturday night.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, a 41-year-old man said he was fishing when he fell under the water at around 9:00 p.m.

According to Captain Cavagnac around 12:00 a.m midnight, South Hadley Police acknowledged shouts for “HELP” that was heard from Main Street, South Hadley Falls in the area of Lower Riverside Park.

Captain Cavagnac said when police arrived in the area, they located the man standing in the very fast current below the Dam about 100 yards offshore.

The man was stuck up against rocks and was unable to move.

After two hours, firefighters were able to bring the man back to shore.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.









