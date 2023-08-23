NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has handed a state prison sentence on Wednesday, in connection with a 2021 sexual assault cause involving an Amherst woman.

32-year-old, Michael Pope, pleaded guilty in the Hampshire Superior Court to multiple charges, including:

Rape (3 counts)

Indecent Assault and Battery (2 counts)

Providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age (One count)

During the court preceding’s, Pope openly admitted that he was aware of the victim’s intoxicated state, acknowledging that she was incapable of providing legal consent for sexual intercourse. Pope and the victim were acquainted before the incidents took place, which were reported to have occurred within an Amherst apartment.

Judge Jane Mulqueen declared a prison sentence of 3 to 3.5 years, to be followed by 4 years of supervised probation. Additionally, as part of his sentence, Pope is required to register as a sex offender with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board and provide a DNA sample, given his status as a convicted felon.

In response to the verdict, Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington commended the survivor for her remarkable courage in coming forward and addressing the traumatic experience. He also expressed appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the Amherst Police Department in investigating the case and gathering evidence. ADA Covington emphasized that the survivor was supportive of the state prison sentence and found relief in the resolution of the case without the necessity of a trial.