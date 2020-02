BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown’s Department of Public Works will be conducting a tree removal and pruning on Springfield Road.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, Springfield Road will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, February 18 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. However, emergency vehicles and residents will have access at all times.

Drivers should find alternate routes, and tree work is dependent on the weather.