BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (SSYO) will open the season will a concert on Sunday at Belchertown High School.

More than 55 youth musicians will perform in the concert on Sunday, which begins at 3:00 p.m., according to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. The SSYO consists of two ensembles, the Springfield Youth Orchestra, which is made up of 35 students, and the Springfield Youth Sinfonia, which has 21 students. The Springfield Youth Orchestra (SYO) is conducted by Jonathan Lam, and Matt Bertuzzi is the conductor of the Springfield Youth Sinfonia (SYS).

Sunday’s concert consists of the SYO performing Petite Suite (Claude Debussy) and L’Arlesienne #2 (Georges Bizet). The SYS will perform Pictures at an Exhibition (Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Sweeney), different selections from West Side Story (Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, arr. Sweeney); along with Peer Gynt Suite no. 1, op. 46 (Edvard Grieg).

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra website.