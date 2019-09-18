Springfield welcomes over 100 new American citizens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 people became naturalized American citizens in Springfield.

Springfield Federal Judge Mark Mastroianni led the naturalization ceremony for the more than 100 men and women, who took the oath of citizenship at the Springfield Armory National Historic site Wednesday.

They came from Brazil, China, the Dominican Republic and Kenya. All of them proud to now be American citizens. Jesus Lozada, born in Mexico, told 22News, “I am, for me, for my family, all my family is a citizen.”

Donald, born in Israel, also told 22News, “I had to go to school for English, learn the country, ya, there’s a lot of work, it took a lot of processes to get here today.”

Cleide Kalogeras, a newly naturalized citizen from Ecuador told 22News, that if someone from a foreign land wants to live in the United States, they owe it to their new home to become a citizen and not avoid their responsibility.

“No, I didn’t want to be like them,” Kalogeras. “It’s very tough to do the test, but you can do it. Because it’s a wonderful feeling to become an American citizen.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed the new citizens, telling them how his Italian born parents went through the same process to become American citizens.

The Springfield naturalization ceremony was one of more than three hundred to take place in America on “Citizenship Day.”