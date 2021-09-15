Spyware concerns for Apple devices, software updates released

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you own an iPhone or iPad, you might be susceptible to a spyware attack.

Cell phones are home to an infinite amount of personal information, which is why it’s more important than ever to keep them secure. Tech Giant, Apple, released a software update this week after vulnerability to spyware was detected.

“It’s a fairly comprehensive thing that allows full access to basically all the data on the phone. You’re private text message history. your browser history, even your financial transactions if you conduct them with your phone,” says Tony Russel-Smith, Service Technician at Yes Computers.

The best way to protect yourself? Downloading that software update. “It improves security and it helps the tech companies stay ahead of all the hackers trying to compromise people’s personal data,” said Russel-Smith.

Tiffany Jones goes one step beyond just keeping her software current, “I’m actually subscribed to a website that lets me know if there are certain data breaches. I think it’s important because there’s a lot of ways that you can just be unsafe online if you’re not aware.”

To install the latest update on your apple device. Go to settings, general, then software update. Most updates do require you to be connected to WIFI before getting started.