St.Patrick’s Association hosts annual toy drive

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Association of Northampton is known for its toy drives each year.

They again are living up to their reputation by filling the Florence Civic Center with donated holiday gifts for what they expect will be a large number of children in need this holiday season.

Megan Gilboy, a member of the St. Patrick’s Association told 22News that this holiday season it was prudent to give back to families in need.

“We’ve been doing it for 8 years now, especially now with the pandemic, we feel more than ever that this is the biggest year to do it for families out there,” said Gilboy.

The Irish-American organization has a special place in its heart for donating to Toys For Tots. Their collection drive also specifically benefits children in need living in the Northampton area.