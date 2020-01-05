St. Valentine’s holds traditional Polish Christmas Carol Sing-Along

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The revered tradition of a Polish Christmas Carol Sing-Along was honored Sunday in Northampton at the St. Valentine’s Polish National Catholic Church.

As a tribute to this longstanding event brought to western Massachusetts by Polish Immigrants, there wasn’t a vacant seat at St. Valentine’s church during the holiday season concert.

Many parishioners in attendance, such as Stephen Matusewicz, showed respect for a tradition that parents and grandparents brought to this country from Poland.

“It’s very important to the Polish people and to me. The polish heritage committee does a very good job of organizing this along with the church,” said Matusewicz. “This is part of our tradition. Back when I was little child, we were having polish carols, to keep these traditions alive.”

The Christmas carol sing-along featuring several church choirs from the Northampton area has been an annual tradition at St. Valentine’s since the church began conducting services back in 1931.