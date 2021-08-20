Staffing shortage affecting local veterinarian services

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal hospitals are now facing some challenges brought on because of the pandemic.

22News spoke with the co-owner of the Easthampton Animal Hospital who said they’re not accepting patients as of this week. That’s because they’re dealing with two critical challenges, not having enough people on their staff, and an increase in demand from pet owners.

Dr. Kirstin Losert at Easthampton Animal Hospital said there has been an influx of new pets coming through because many people decided to adopt during the pandemic. But it comes at a time when vet staff across the country, from the doctors to the technicians are leaving the industry.

Because of the stress, she said if you’re planning to adopt right now, this is what you should keep in mind.

“Think about the fact that it might be difficult to get in with a veterinarian,” said Dr. Losert. “Definitely reach out first and try to establish a relationship with a local vet also be kind to your vets.”

Doctor Losert said they are planning to expand into a new hospital. They’ll be breaking ground in the near future.