EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department did their annual maintenance and inspection of the star at the top of Mt. Tom Monday night just in time for the holiday season.

According to Easthampton Police, there were a few issues with the star but after some officers assisted, the star is shining bright and ready for the holiday season.

