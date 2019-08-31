Start of Labor Day weekend draws many to the water

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – You couldn’t have asked for a nicer start to Labor Day weekend in western Massachusetts.

Whether it was fishing or boating, Saturday was a perfect day to be by the water.

“I love being out on the water,” Tim Bailey of Longmeadow expressed. “I used to love fishing here and it just feels good to be by the water, there are just a lot of things to do.”

Many local residents decided to come to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley Saturday to start their Labor Day weekend.

Boating of course is a popular summer activity, but at Brunelle’s it tends to pick up even more in September.

“It certainly changes, a lot of the locals come back,” owner Luke Brunelle explained. “The people who went to the Cape they come back, so the local business picks up after the seasonal business steps away.”

Brunelle told 22News their boating ramp is never closed, so you can boat early in the morning or late at night. He also described the water in the Connecticut River as crystal clear, and it’s still warm to the touch.

The local favorite Boathouse restaurant at Brunelle’s Marina is also open year-round.