AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The fight against the privatization of jobs at UMass continues and now Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is intervening.

The State Auditor is now taking legal measures as UMass is potentially turning over 100 public jobs and making them private. DiZoglio sent a letter last Thursday to Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy explaining that legal review under the Taxpayer Protection Act appears necessary for privatization contracts that may be subject to approval by the Office of State Auditor, or OSA.

Dizoglio wrote in the letter, “Our Records indicate that we have not received the request for proposal, analysis, or any other documents related to the privatization, which are required before a privatization can occur.”

The Professional Staff Union and University Staff Association recently announced an agreement with UMass administrators to put on hold layoffs of more than 100 employees who could be transitioned from the Advancement Services office.

UMass did release a statement, saying they received Dizoglio’s letter and they ensure compliance in all areas.