SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State officials are considering using the former Harley Davidson property in Southampton as a temporary processing facility for legal immigrant families, pregnant women and people that are homeless due to natural disasters.

According to the town of Southampton, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Governor’s office contacted the town last week about the property on College Highway. The property is just one of the several sites being considered across western Massachusetts.

Up to 100 families, or 400 people, would be processed through the facility over a span of a week and then moved to more permanent housing across the state. All services for the families would be provided by third-party vendors through the state and would include cots, bedding, laundry services, food and site management. The facility would also be staffed 24/7.

The town says this would not impact the Norris School as families would only be staying at the facility for roughly one week. However, if families stay at the facility for a longer period of time, state agencies will need to consider where to place children for English language services.

The location is not guaranteed yet to become a processing facility until the property owner agrees to the use of the building. The town is in contact with the state and will provide more details if the property is picked. If chosen, the facility could see its first group of families as early as this July and would continue over a six-month period.