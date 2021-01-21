State labels Nashawannuck Brook restoration project as priority

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Fish and Game has now labeled a brook restoration in Northampton as a priority project.

This does not mean any extra money for the project, but it is the state’s way of moving this project to the top of their list of some of the state’s larger priorities. That can later lead to more money.

The Nashawannuck Brook is located along the Rocky Hill Greenway on Old Wilson Road. The land used to be a golf course. Wayne Feiden is the director of planning and sustainability, he told 22News when they built the course about 50 years ago, they basically filled in the wetlands.

The goal of this project is to prevent downstream flooding, by restoring the wetland.

And keeping the water from putting natural and man-made areas at risk.

Feiden went on to say, “We’re eventually going to have to replace a culvert on route 10. Not yet there’s no immediate problem. There’s going to be more erosion on this stream which is both bad in bringing solid down and degrading animal habitat.”

Feiden said they did some work over the summer on the wetlands through the Municipal Vulnerability grant. Which allowed the state to put in a stream gauge to monitor things.