State launches programs to ensure safe drinking water for students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – To help make sure students are drinking safe drinking water, the state has launched two programs to support lead testing in schools.

The programs will offer free testing for lead in water and $5 million in grants for water bottle filling stations. The $5 million in grants will cover the cost of water bottle filling stations to address detections of lead in drinking water at eligible public schools.

In April 2016, Governor Charlie Baker allocated $2.7 million from the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust for the Massachusetts Assistance Program for Lead in School Drinking Water. One man told 22News, the state should be looking into safer water for our kids.

“These are things that we grow to be accustomed to, you should have access to water, especially clean water,” the man said.

In the first year, 818 Massachusetts schools participated in the program. Ninety-two percent were at or below the action level for lead and under current law, lead testing in schools is optional.