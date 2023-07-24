HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and Federal Government officials will visit western Massachusetts on Monday as recovery efforts continue from this month’s multiple flooding events.

Hatfield saw another inch-and-a-half of rain over the weekend where Senate President Karen Spilka will visit on Monday, joined by local officials, to make an announcement related to flooding, according to public schedules.

According to Spilka’s office, they will be here between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to announce proposed funding to provide relief to farms impacted by recent flooding events. This river-side town has been immensely affected by this month’s rainy weather.

The nearest official reading on precipitation is from Amherst, the National Weather Service indicating 11 inches of rainfall over the last 30 days, the highest total for that timeframe on record. Typically, this area sees less than four inches of rain in that time period. That has the Connecticut River still running feet above its typical depth, but after this weekend’s rain, it does remain below flood stage both in Northampton and Montague.

Congressman Richard Neal will also be touring western Massachusetts on Monday, visiting North Adams at 3:30 p.m. beginning at North Adams City Hall. He will join with North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey, State Representative John Barrett, and city officials to survey flood damage and to discuss recovery efforts, according to a news release from Neal’s office.