State, local agencies teaming up to patrol the Connecticut River

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local agencies are once again teaming up to patrol the Connecticut River this summer.

Every summer the Connecticut River sees a spike in visitors swimming, kayaking and boating, and the task force combines resources to better handle that summer surge.

Easthampton, Hadley, South Hadley, and Chicopee police departments will work along with the coast guard, environmental police and the Northwest District Attorneys Office to patrol the river. They’ll be enforcing the rules of the water- from speed limits to stopping littering, and monitoring boat launch parking areas for general criminal activity.

One boater told 22News the extra man power will make a big difference.

“Absolutely. There are so many boaters out here, so many jet skis,” said John Derosambeau of Chicopee. “Too hard for one department to take care of it all. A lot of people drinking, partying, too much speeding.”

If you see any dangerous or erratic operation on the river, ask to take down the boats hull number, and contact environmental police.